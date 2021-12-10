Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops killed in militant attack in Bandipora
The incident took place in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk this evening, the officials said, adding, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation
Two policemen were killed after militants opened fire at a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk this evening, they said, adding, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
The police stated that the two personnel – SgCT Mohammadd Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad – succumbed to their injuries.
According to the police, the two policemen were critically injured and were shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.
"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, two police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the police said in a tweet.
Condemning the attack, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat and may their families find strength at this time."
Previous terror attacks in Bandipora
This is the first major terror attack in the Valley after the recent spate of targetted attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority communities in Kashmir.
"All the terrorists behind the target killings have been killed in a series of encounters in the last two months," the police had said.
Bandipora witnessed another attack on security personnel in November at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sumbal area. "No damage however was caused as the grenade missed its intended target," CRPF personnel told PTI.
The district earlier in October also witnessed a grenade attack which led to six civilians, including a woman, being injured.
With inputs from agencies
