Sri Ravi Shankar| Shiva temple is made up of human consciousness, not of stones

That which encompasses the whole universe, that something in which every life is, that is the mystical Shiva tattva

You cannot try to experience Shiva. All you need to do is simply be present and be relaxed. Shiva tattva is right there. Waking, sleeping and dreaming — these are the three states of consciousness we know of but there is a fourth state of consciousness, when we are neither asleep, nor awake and not even dreaming. This state is experienced in meditation. A glimpse of that fourth state is what is called Shiva tattva.

The ancient scriptures describe Shiva as auspicious, peaceful (shantam), where there is no two (advaitam), the forth state of consciousness (Chathurtam), that which is your Self (Manyante se atma) and that which is worth knowing (Se vijñeyaḥ.)

Diversity as Shiva

Look at your own body that grew from a single cell. The intelligence in it knew exactly where the eyes, knows, kidneys or liver would be. A single cell multiplied into all these tissues and organs. It is just one body and yet so diverse within itself. This is also evident in the whole creation. The entire creation — sun, moon, stars, air, cloud, water, and earth — is made up of one substance. Everything is made up of one thing and we call it Shiva.

Shiva is not a person

Shiva tattva can only be felt. Words cannot express its full meaning. Is Shiva a person or a form? Is he someone sitting in some place? No. Shiva tattva (essence) is the origin, the destination and also the sustenance. You cannot step out of Shiva tattva. Shiva is the whole creation.

Where all the opposites coexist

Shiva comprises of all the opposites too. He is Rudra or the fierce on one side and Bholenaath or the most innocent on the other. He is Sundaresha, the lord of beauty and he is also Aghora - dreadfully intense. Shiva Tattva binds the dynamism of the beautiful dance and stillness of meditation, darkness and light, innocence and intelligence, ferocity and compassion.

Going beyond death

Death is one of our biggest fears. But the soul has no death. It goes from one body to another. Mrityunjaya means victory of the mind over the ephemeral and soaring on to the eternal. The mind comes to the realization that, “I am the eternal being. There is something in me that is not changing.” Just this realisation helps you win over the fear and the small-mindedness of identifying with the perishable. We are made up of both: Our spirit is imperishable and the body is perishable. Often our mind and emotions are attached to the perishable and it feels it is dying. Mrityunjaya mantra takes our mind from the limited identity to the unlimited identity. It has a prayer: “Let Shiva make me strong. Let him make me strong. Let him give me relief from bondage."

Dancer and the dance are not separate

People often want to know the purpose of life or the purpose of this creation. The creation has no purpose. This isn’t a journey to somewhere. Consciousness is simply the play and display of consciousness. Just like you cannot separate the dancer from the dance, the Creation and the Creator are not separate either. You find this truth depicted in the form of Nataraja (One of Shiva’s forms). The five elements are depicted in Nataraja who himself is consciousness. The whole universe is the dance of consciousness. This is a revolutionary truth-the universe isn’t struggling or suffering but celebrating itself in a cosmic blissful dance. One who does not know this suffers, is depressed or sad. One who knows that this whole creation is a dance, finds joy. That truth is Shiva tattva.

Let me ask you: Who are you? You are not just a name and form. You are that scintillating energy that is Shiva tattva. The temple of Shiva is made up of the consciousness of human beings, not of stones. That which encompasses the whole universe, that something in which every life is, that is the mystical Shiva tattva.

Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher and an ambassador of peace. The views expressed are personal.

