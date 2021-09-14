Sri Lankan song 'Manake Mage Hithe' goes viral in India; Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit-Nene groove to hit track

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined in the fun, sharing a hilarious video that superimposes the Singhala track over a dance scene from the movie Kaalia

Music has always cut across geographical boundaries, with the latest example being the Sri Lankan hit song Manike Mage Hithe, which has gone viral in India. The song has won hearts of a host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Tiger Shroff.

The Singhala song has become popular on Instagram Reels, with several celebrities uploading videos featuring the hit track.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined in the fun, sharing a hilarious video that superimposes the Singhala track over a dance scene from the movie Kaalia. He wrote that the video had been edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli, adding that the song was impossible to stop listening to.

Actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene shared a video, captioning that she loved this song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Tiger Shroff, who is always known for his dance moves, has also posted a reel that features him showing off his moves on the hit track. The video has received over 2.6 million likes to date.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star Parineeti Chopra also shared a video of herself humming along to the Singhala hit while driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Singer Sonu Nigam became a fan of the viral song, posting a video titled “Shenanigans in Goa”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Another viral video featured an air hostess dancing to Manike Mage Hithe in an empty airplane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aᴀʏᴀᴛ urf Afreen (@_aayat_official)

Manike Mage Hithe was first released in the year 2020 by singer Satheeshan. A duet version with rapper Yohani and Satheeshan was released this year and went viral. Cover versions of the song were released in India, with the most popular being that of social media star and music producer Yashraj Mukhate. To date, the video has garnered over 15.3 million views.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

The craze follows the viral Bachpan Ka Pyar video, which became an earworm recently. The video of a child singing the song with a straight face won hearts on social media and inspired many television and film stars to post their own versions of the song.