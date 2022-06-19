Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the 6th Sikh Guru

Guru Hargobind is known for his important role in providing a new direction to the Sikh religion. He became a Sikh Guru at the age of 11, after the martyrdom of his father Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji by Emperor Jahangir

Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru was born on 19 June, 1595. He was the son of Guru Arjan Dev Ji and Mata Ganga Ji.

Guru Hargobind is known for his important role in providing a new direction to the Sikh religion. His focus was on building a strong military to strengthen the community after the death of Guru Arjan Dev Ji as it was clear that Sikhs were in need of armed and martial training in order to defend themselves from persecution.

Guru Hargobind became a Sikh Guru at the age of 11, after the martyrdom of his father Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji by Emperor Jahangir.

On the occasion of his 427th birth anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the important facts about the Guru:

- It is said that Guru Hargobind carried two swords at his succession ceremony. One of the swords symbolised his authority as temporal (miri) and the other one as spiritual (piri) head of the community.

- The Guru personally fought alongside the army when the Mughal forces, during the reign of Shah Jahan, had repeatedly attacked the Sikhs in Kartarpur, Amritsar and elsewhere. His strength and skill inspired his fellow Sikhs and thus the legacy of Sikh warriors had started.

- In 1608, he built the Akal Takht which is now one of the five Takhts (Seats of Power) of the Sikhs.

- Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was an adept wrestler, swordsman and rider as he had received training in military warfare and martial arts.

- The Guru’s dedication to forgiveness was evident when he was invited by Jahangir to Delhi and won the heart of the emperor and his wife, all because of his grace and holiness. Guru Hargobind Ji even saved Jahangir’s life from a lion on one occasion.

- He built the Fortress of Steel (Lohgarh) in Amritsar and had even asked for the construction of a thundering drum (nagara) which was used for communication.

- As per the hagiographies written by the orthodox Sikh tradition, Guru Hargobind Ji survived several attempts at his life. Once his uncle attempted to poison him, but he survived. He was even unhurt when a cobra was thrown at him.

- Before his death, Guru Hargobind Ji appointed his grandson, Har Rai as the seventh Guru of Sikhs.

