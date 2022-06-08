Sreejit Datta wins Rajeev Circle Scholars’ fellowship for book proposal on Bengal’s Agni Yug

The book will attempt to outline the lives and times of key individuals as well as organisations associated with the armed struggle against the British Raj between 1905-1945

Rajeev Circle Scholars (RCS) Programme, launched this year by the USA-based trust Motwani Jadeja Foundation, has selected Professor Sreejit Datta of Rishihood University as one of its fellows.

In alignment with the RCS programme’s objective of reversing “history written by victors”, Datta proposed to bring out the nationalist-spiritual core of the armed struggle for India’s freedom in Bengal through a historiographical narrative.

The book will attempt to outline the lives and times of key individuals as well as organisations associated with the armed struggle against the British Raj between 1905-1945 in an idiom that is accessible by both experts as well as a general readership.

“While there exists a number of research articles and other scholarly works focused on brief periods and isolated revolutionary nationalist activities of individuals and groups from Bengal, it is hard to come by a comprehensive work accounting what caused such a long and continuous armed struggle for freedom to sustain over decades, running up to the final years of India’s independence,” said Datta.

“In the proposed book, I will attempt to give the readers a sweeping overview of the period 1905 - 1945 and highlight how the Agni Yug zeitgeist veered beyond economic and political aspects, and into the spiritual and cultural bases of the living Indian civilisation,” he said.

Datta is director of the Centre for Civilisational Studies, Rashtram School of Public Leadership of Rishihood. The selection for the RCS fellowship was done on the basis of a book proposal by Datta, set against the backdrop of Bengal’s ‘Agni Yug’ (1905-1945) when the fearless nationalist freedom fighters from Bengal had launched a multipronged armed struggle to free India from British colonial rule.

