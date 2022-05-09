Spine-chilling video of leopard attacking forest officials in Panipat goes viral
The clip, shared by Panipat Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan on Twitter, shows the leopard using its claws to attack the officers
A heart-wrenching video of a leopard attacking some forest officials and policemen has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat.
The clip, shared by Panipat Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan on Twitter, shows the leopard using its claws to attack the officers. The video is scary, to say the least.
In the caption, the police officer wrote, “Tough day at work for people from police and forest department. A couple of them suffered injuries. Salute to their bravery and courage. In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.”
Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF
— Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022
The video has got more than 500k views so far. Reacting to it, a user has appreciated the bravery of the police officials.
Salute to bravery police mens https://t.co/CNmqtE1wja pic.twitter.com/fk8dOkBdwJ
— ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ʀᴄꜰ (@AlwaysRahulRC) May 8, 2022
While another pointed out the lack of training, equipment, and quick reaction teams for monitoring reserved forests and wildlife.
Yet again another example of lack of officers, training, equipment & quick reaction teams (QRT) for round the clock patrolling and monitoring of reserved forests and wildlife⬇️@PMOIndia https://t.co/kGgwTKobjB
— Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 9, 2022
"Everyone fought well including leopard...though this men's Bravery is above and beyond… Without even a laathi he ran to save his colleague,” read one of the comments.
Every one fought well including leopard...though this men's Bravery is above and beyond...
Without even laathi...he ran to save his coulegue... pic.twitter.com/jBtZFleh5X
— Bangdu Bhagat (@gaokabanda) May 9, 2022
A few wanted to know about the current status of the leopard.
Where is this? Details on how this situation was handled? The #leopard is safe, where?
— prerna singh bindra (@prernabindra) May 8, 2022
As per a report in Hindustan Times, a team of police officers acted on an SOS message from villagers who had stopped the leopard. The incident took place on 7 May.
Earlier, a man was attacked by a leopard in Assam's Dibrugarh where he was trying to click a photograph of the animal.
