Speeding bike on wrong side hits scooty in Patna's Ganga highway, accident caught on camera
A shocking video of a speeding motorcycle hitting a scooter coming from the opposite direction on Patna's Ganga Pathway has gone viral on social media. It has been reported that the two people riding the scooter and the biker were injured in the accident. All three persons involved in the accident have been hospitalised.
The video of the incident was shared on social media by news agency ANI. In the visuals, five to six two-wheelers vehicles could be seen on the expressway. Three boys on a motorcycle were over-speeding when it lost control and collided with a couple riding a scooty which was coming from the opposite side. All of them fell on the road and suffered injuries.
#WATCH | A speeding motorcycle rider hits a scooty coming from the opposite direction at Ganga Pathway in Patna. Scooty riders hospitalised.
Police say, "FIR registered. The biker is a minor & hospitalised too. Both vehicles confiscated, investigation on."
(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/LyLHK1URa0
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022
In the video, the injured biker can also be clearly seen. The passerby stopped and rushed to the accident spot to help the injured people who were not wearing helmets. The ANI tweet mentioned that an FIR has been registered. The biker is identified as a minor and was hospitalised too. Both the vehicles have been confiscated and the investigation is on.
A few days back, a shocking video of an incident of a hit and run case was captured on camera in which a biker was hit by an SUV followed by a verbal spat in Delhi. The incident happened on Sunday, 5 June near the Arjan Garh metro and was recorded by another biker. The video shows the biker getting hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control, crashes and falls on the road.
Delhi Police had suo moto taken cognisance of the matter and asked the bikers to file a written complaint, following which the police identified the driver and he was subsequently booked for attempt to murder.
