New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

He was on life saving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital had said in a health bulletin earlier.

Yadav had been under treatment at the hospital since 22 August and was shifted to the ICU on 2 October.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that everybody’s leader and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was no more.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

With inputs from agencies

