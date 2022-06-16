Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha, likely to hit Jharkhand in 48 hours

While Odisha has recorded nearly 70 per cent deficient rainfall by 15 June, Jharkhand has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 60 per cent between 1-16 June

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Odisha on Thursday touching southern parts of the coastal state, the Indian Meteorological Department said. While it is likely to hit Jharkhand within 48 hours, it said.

Odisha

“Southwest Monsoon covered Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nawarangpur districts and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts of Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement. Conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next 2-3 days, it said.

Although monsoon usually reaches Odisha between 10-12 June, its onset was delayed by at least four days this time.

The MeT office in Bhubaneswar said Malkangiri and Koraput districts have been experiencing pre-monsoon activities in the past two days. The arrival of the monsoon has brought relief for the farmers as the state has recorded nearly 70 per cent deficient rainfall by 15 June.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a warning for thunderstorm in several areas of Odisha for Thursday. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over north interior Odisha, besides Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts, it said.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and in a few other areas, it added.

Jharkhand

Meanwhile, parts of Jharkhand have been experiencing cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday, which makes conditions favourable for further advancement of the monsoon, officials said.

The normal date for monsoon onset in Jharkhand is 10 June 10. It, however, hit Jharkhand between 12-15 June since 2010, according to the monsoon onset record of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

In 2021, the monsoon broke in Jharkhand on 12 June. The state recorded 1043.4 mm rainfall against the normal average rainfall of 1054.7 mm in four-month of the season from 1 June to 30 September last year, officials said.

“Conditions seem favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon in Jharkhand. But, there are certain parameters that need to be satisfied to declare monsoon onset. In Jharkhand and neighbouring states like Bihar and West Bengal, the parameters are yet to be fulfilled,” said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He added, “We are expecting monsoon to hit Jharkhand within 48 hours, which means by Saturday.”

Rainfall deficiency is rising with delay in the onset. The state has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 60 per cent between 1-16 June. Barring two districts that received normal rainfall, 15 districts have received large deficient and six districts deficient rainfall during the period. One district (Garhwa) received no rainfall till now this month, weather officials said.

According to the weather bulletin of Thursday, Jharkhand is likely to see fairly widespread rainfall with light to moderate showers in most parts of the state between 16 and 20 June.

Anand, however, alerted for lightning activity during the period. “Lightning activities generally increase during the onset of monsoon. Therefore, people need to be alert and protected,” he said.

With input from PTI

