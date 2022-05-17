Southern India braces for more rains this week, yellow alert sounded in Karnataka, Kerala; Bengaluru to get cooler

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Karnataka for Wednesday and a red alert for Thursday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places of the state

In Karnataka, yellow alert has been sounded for Tuesday after most parts of the state witnesses heavy rain showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange alert for the coast for Wednesday and red alert for Thursday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places of the state.

According to the weather office, Karnataka will witness heavy to very heavy pre-monsoon showers throughout this week. The downpour will mainly occur as a result of moisture-laden strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea and a few other systems. There has been rain forecast for Kerala and Tamil Nadu too.

On Monday, the IMD said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

The weather department has said that Bengaluru, where temperature over the last few days dropped below many hill stations, will be receiving rainfall for the next four days.

IMD said that there will be isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu from 16 to 18 May and Lakshadweep area on 16 and 17 May. Isolated extremely heavy falls have been predicted over coastal and south interior Karnataka on 18 May.

For Kerala, IMD has sounded an orange alert in four districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and has warned of heavy rains. All other districts of the state are on yellow alert.

Fishermen have been warned of venturing into the sea off the coast of Kerala. Also, a flood alert has been sounded in the coastal and hilly areas of the state.

On Monday, heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning in Karnataka led to diversion of three flights to Hubballi, Cochin and Coimbatore from Mangaluru.

Low-lying areas in the southern state were submerged in water. On Monday, the areas which were affected due to rains were Whitefield, Sarjapur, Kodigehalli, Hebbal, and Yelhanka localities.

The IMD Monday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands, indicating the start of the four-month seasonal rains.

The weather officer informed that the Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been witnessing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels. It further said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into few other parts of South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands and parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two-three days.

With inputs from agencies

