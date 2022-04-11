South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 147 Goods Train Manager posts at rrchubli.in

Through this recruitment drive, the South-Western Railway will fill a total of 147 vacancies.

The South-Western Railway has opened its online application window to recruit eligible candidates for vacancies of Goods Train Manager. Those who are interested can apply for the same by visiting the official website at rrchubli.in.

Applicants should note that the last date to register for Goods Train Manager is till 25 April, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the South-Western Railway will fill a total of 147 vacancies.

Before applying for the register posts, candidates are requested to read the notification completely.

Here’s how to apply for South Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rrchubli.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that is next to the official notification available on the home page.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on the new Registration tab.

Step 5: Candidates need to enter all the required details and upload the certificates correctly.

Step 6: On completion, applicants will receive a notification on their registered mobile number and email id.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

"These open positions are only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered," a note on the website reads.

If any employee faces any difficulty, they can use the 'Contact Us' link on the application portal. The queries will be addressed in two working days.

Details on eligibility criteria and selection process:

Those applying in the general category should be between the age group of 18 and 42. In OBC category, candidates must be between the age of 18 and 45. However, the upper age limit for reserved category aspirants has been raised to 47 years.

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT) that will be followed by medical examination and document verification.

