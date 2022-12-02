South Korean YouTuber meets and thanks her 'Indian heroes' who saved her from sexual harassment
Hyojeong Park was strolling through the streets of Mumbai, doing a live stream. Suddenly a young man rushed to her and molested her. Park, tried protesting but the molester didn’t relent. In fact, he even grabbed her arm and tried to get her to sit on his bike and go with him
New Delhi: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was molested on the streets of Mumbai during a live stream on Tuesday, has shared a video of her having lunch with the boy who after seeing her live stream rushed to the spot and not only saved her from those forcing her to get their bike but also helped with pushing for action.
“Finally meeting with Indian heroes”, she tweeted.
Finally meeting with Indian heroes💜
Be my guess for the lunch today! pic.twitter.com/Um3lOeeciT
— Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022
Park was strolling through the streets of Mumbai, doing a live stream. Suddenly a young man rushed to her and molested her. Park, tried protesting but the molester didn’t relent. In fact, he even grabbed her arm and tried to get her to sit on his bike and go with him.
She somehow managed to get out of the situation, but the molesters tried pursuing her. However, by then Atharva, who was watching her live stream got to the spot and rescued her by sending the molester away.
The Mumbai police, without any formal complaint from Park, apprehended Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, who were the ones who molested her and tried to take her away with them.
“Taking suo moto cognizance, Khar Police registered a case and arrested the accused. They were charged with sexual assault u/s 354, 354(d), and 34 of the IPC”, Mumbai police said.
Police also took to Instagram to emphasise that such an incident has no place in Mumbai.
“Not on our streets. Never on our streets”, the Mumbai police Instagram handle wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mumbai: 17 foreign artists working with Bollywood booked for visa norms violation
While they should have obtained work visas mentioning the name of the production house that was shooting, they had instead come to India on tourist and business visas. They have been issued notices, said an officer
‘Dawood Ibrahim has sent two assassins to kill PM Modi’: Mentally disturbed man’s hoax call puts Mumbai Police on alert
Earlier this month, the police received a hoax call claiming the presence of terrorists in the Haji Ali Dargah area in Mumbai. That call was also traced to a mentally unstable man
Mumbai Police alerts people against sharing OTP with scammers in unique way; watch
Keeping in view the rise of cyber fraud cases, Mumbai Police has started a new social media campaign to alert citizens