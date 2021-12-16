South Korean dairy company issues apology for showing women as cows in ad
Social media users stated that the bizarre ad focused on secretly taking video footage of women, which is a crime known as ‘molka'
A leading South Korean dairy brand, Seoul Milk, compared women to cows in a bizarre advertisement that sparked an intense backlash on social media. After receiving heavy criticism, the video was taken down and an apology was issued by the company.
In the now-deleted video, the clip opens to a man carrying a camera and wandering through the countryside. He then secretly films a group of women in a field, who are doing yoga and drinking water. As the man tries to get closer to the women, he accidentally steps on a twig and that disturbs the group, who suddenly transform into cows. Soon after it was released on social media, the advertisement provoked a public backlash that sparked a debate about sexism in the country.
Furthermore, users also stated that the bizarre ad focused on secretly taking video footage of women, which is a crime known as ‘molka’. It has become a widespread problem in recent years in South Korea that has even cost the lives of many female stars.
Check out the video here:
https://youtu.be/9carAjKjT4I
On 8 December, Seoul Milk’s parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative released a statement on its official website where it apologised for the ad. “We sincerely apologise to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to the milk advertisement video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month,” the statement read.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/15/asia/south-korea-seoul-milk-advert-intl-scli/index.html
According to CNN’s affiliate JTBC, Seoul Milk claimed that there were men in the video as well, but they were not recognisable. They also asserted that the company wanted to highlight the organic origins of their product, not how the people have viewed it.
https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/korean-dairy-brand-likens-women-to-cows-in-ad-seoul-milk-apologises-later-7675445/
