South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 vacancies through Sports Quota; check details here

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for various posts under the Sports Quota. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 21 Sport Quota posts for the Levels 2/3, 4 and 5 of the SECR. The deadline to submit the applications is 5 March.

Steps to apply for SECR Sports quota recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

― Select the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on the link for RRC Bilaspur

― Choose the Sports Quota option and select the link to apply online

― Fill in the SECR application and upload the requested documents

― Pay the SECR application fee and submit the form. Save a copy for future use

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories need to pay Rs 250 as application fee. Individuals from all other categories need to pay Rs 500 to the SECR.

Eligibility criteria:

For Level 4 and 5 post Sports Quota applicants, a graduation degree is mandatory along with sports achievements. Applicants interested in the Level 2/3 vacancies, should note they need to have passed Class 12 to be eligible for the non-technical posts. For technical posts, a Class 10 certificate along with ITI certificate is necessary.

Sports achievements are mandatory to be eligible for the SECR vacancies. For detailed eligibility criteria, aspirants can view the detailed SECR notification here.

Selection process:

The selection of applicants will be through their performance in sports trials, followed by document verification. The details of the sports trial and document verification process will be given later on the official website.

In case applicants are interested in filling in more than one sporting event/discipline, they need to submit a separate form and application fee for the same. However, candidates cannot apply for more than one post in the same sports discipline/event.

For more details, interested individuals can visit the website of SECR.

