New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to contest the ICC elections and not deprive him of what he deserves due to political reasons.

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Sourav Ganguly is be allowed to contest the ICC elections. He’s a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request Government of India not to take a decision politically, but for the sake of cricket and sports… He is not a political party member,” said the West Bengal CM.

I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He’s a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports…He is not a political party member: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/mXmqWrX2rM — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

She said that she was shocked at his removal from the BCCI president’s post.

“Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator. This was injustice meted out to him,” she added.

Hitting out at Mamata, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked the Chief Minister not to do politics in sports and keep PM Modi out of it.

“Remove Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal. If Mamata Banerjee wanted to extend Sourav Ganguly’s tenancy then she should’ve made him brand ambassador of West Bengal. Don’t do politics in sports. PM Modi stays out of these things,” said Adhikari.

Ganguly will likely be succeeded by former cricketer Roger Binny as the chief of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to reports, Ganguly wanted to continue as the BCCI chief but didn’t get the backing he wanted from other members.

Though Ganguly is on his way out, Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, continues to remain board’s secretary.

Nominations for ICC chairman have to be filed on 20 October.

With inputs from agencies

