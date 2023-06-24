'Sorry state of affairs': Pillar of under-construction bridge caves-in in Bihar's Kishanganj, probe underway
The pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Mechi River caved-in in Bihar’s Kishanganj district On Saturday. This is the second such incident after the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed earlier this month.
An expert team has reportedly been sent to the site to probe the collapse. This is the 11th bridge collapse over the past three years with six (including this one) in 2023, Hindustan Times reported.
“An expert team has gone to the site to find out the irregularities if any and on the basis of the report stringent action will be taken. He said it is an under-construction bridge over the Mechi river and there is no traffic on it,” Abdhesh Kumar project director NHAI, Bihar told HT over the phone.
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi River near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.
#WATCH | Pillar of an under-construction bridge on Mechi River which connects Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar, caves in near Gori village on NH-327E. pic.twitter.com/VsYAP9xnl7
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
Earlier this month, an under-construction bridge over the Ganga River collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.
The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The foundation stone of the structure was laid in February 2014, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
A PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.
The petitioner, Manibhushan Pratap Sengar, in his writ petition, sought an independent probe instead of a departmental inquiry and action against SP Singla Company, involved with the construction of the bridge.
With inputs from agencies
