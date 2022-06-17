Sonia Gandhi suffering from fungal infection in lower respiratory tract post-COVID, kept under 'close observation': Cong

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital on 12 June after she started profusely bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection, party's chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who now admitted in a Delhi hospital, was detected with a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract after her admission. The party in a statement on Friday said that she is being treated for the infection along with other post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on 12 June and continues to be under close observation and treatment, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress president was admitted to the hospital after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," Ramesh said in a statement.

Health update on Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/pCWsLkWf05 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 17, 2022

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency. He has also been to the ED's office thrice this week for questioning and his next deposition before the agency is scheduled on Monday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

