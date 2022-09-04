Sonali Phogat death: Family claims cops not doing proper probe due to political sway; to move HC for CBI investigation

Sonali Phogat's nephew Vikas Singh said that his family has written to CJI UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry and will also approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are 'not satisfied' with the top court's response

New Delhi: Family of the late Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Goa Police into her death case. They now have decided to approach the Goa High Court and demand CBI probe into the matter.

“Goa Police is not doing proper investigation… I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move to Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe,” news agency ANI quoted Phogat’s nephew Vikas Singh as saying.

Notably, the Goa Police are in Haryana’s Hisar for about four days to probe the death case and collect relevant evidence.

Phogat’s family also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and had demaded a CBI probe into her alleged death. Khattar had given assurance of the CBI investigation into the death case of the actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

Vikas Singh also said that the Phogat family has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry and will also approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are “not satisfied” with the top court’s response.

“She (Sonali Phogat) was taken to Goa under the conspiracy and attempt to murder. She was brutally murdered and forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. I think Goa Police is not doing a proper investigation and they are under government pressure. We have no faith in the team,” Singh said.

He further said, “Because if it had to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?”

On Friday, Goa Police visited Sonali Phogat’s residence in Hisar district of Haryana and recovered three diaries. As part of the probe, police inspected her bedroom, wardrobe and password-secured locked. They have sealed the locker at her house.

On 30 August, Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara Phogat too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder of her mother while also stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Goa Police.

She said that the Haryana CM had assured of a CBI investigation into the case. The Phogat family had met Khattar on 27 August, after which he had assured of a CBI probe into the case.

A confidential report on the Sonali Phogat death case had already been sent to the Haryana chief minister, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.

On 23 August, Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, after which the Goa Police had registered a murder case.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates – Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh – who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

With inputs from agencies

