Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police team in Haryana today; accused tell NCB hotel boy brought two mg MDMA

New Delhi: A team of Goa Police will be visiting Haryana on Tuesday for further investigating BJP leader Sonali Phogat death case. The Goa Police have registered two separate cases in connection with the Bigg Boss 14 and TikTok fame’s death.

“A team of Goa Police led by police inspector Theron D’Costa and PSI Francis will leave for Haryana today (30 August) for the purpose of further investigation in Sonali Phogat murder case,” news agency ANI quoted Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa as saying.

The Goa Police have intensified its probe in Phogat’s death case. They will today be in Hisar, her hometown.

The team will meet the family of the Phogat and also brief Haryana Police about the status of the entire probe.

According to sources to CNN-News18, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned all five accused including the two associates of Phogat – Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

Apart from the two accused, three people have been arrested in the narcotics case related to Phogat’s death.

The NCB quizzed the accused separately as well as jointly. During the interrogation, the accused told the NCB that the hotel assistant was asked to bring 2 mg of MDMA after which Phogat, her associates went to a nightclub in north Goa.

During the interrogation, the accused further revealed that Phogat felt “uncomfortable” at the nightclub and was brought back to the hotel. After few hours, she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The hotel owner confessed that MDMA is easily available in the vicinity and the staff keep stock for their clients or guests on reference.

Sources further said that NCB will make more arrests and another round of questioning will take place soon.

The Goa Police have last week said that the two associated of Phogat mixed some “obnoxious substance” in water and forced her to drink it.

Recently, security footage emerged where Phogat was seen limping on her way out of a nightclub in Goa holding on to a man for support, hours before she was declared dead.

Another clip surfaced on social media that purportedly shows Phogat being forced to drink on the dance floor. The man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan, one of her associates, while her another associate, Sukhwinder Singh, was seen accompanying the two at the club.

Last week, the Goa Police had said that Phogat administered Methamphetamine or Meth at Curlies Restaurant in north Goa hours before her death. Restaurant owner Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

With inputs from agencies

