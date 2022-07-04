Somvar Vrat July 2022: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance, and mantra

Mantras like Om Namah Shivay and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra are recited on the special day. Some even chant them around 108 times a day to get rid of any chronic disease

For the Hindu community, the first day of the week, i.e., Monday is solely dedicated to Lord Shiva. Ardent devotees observe a fast on this day and term it as Somvar vrat or Monday fast. They consider it to be an auspicious day, as they believe that Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme God, fulfils every devotee’s wish if they worship him on this day.

As per the Hindu calendar, Somvar vrats are considered to be lucky if one begins to observe them from the first Monday of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. This special month is believed to be the dearest to Lord Shiva.

The calendar also states that devotees can begin their Somvar Vrat from the first Monday of Shukla Paksha in the months of Chaitra, Kartik, Margshirsh and Baishak. Somvar vrats will be observed on 4 July, 2022.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees observing the fast should note that it begins with sunrise and ends with sunset. Below are few Puja vidhis to follow:

-Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean/new clothes; especially white.

- Sprinkle Gangajal or holy water in the entire house.

- Place the idol of Lord Shiva or a Shiv Linga in the Ishan kon of the house (that part or corner of your home which is in the extreme North-East).

-Then bathe the idol or Shiv Linga with Gangajal, milk or curd.

-Offer flowers, rice, sandalwood, panchamrit, betel nuts, and fruits.

-While performing Puja, devotees must chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay.

-Towards the end of the Puja, they have to recite Shiv Aarti.

-Devotees, who observe a fast can only consume water, fresh fruits, and juice.

-People should consume only sweet food items the whole day and abstain from salt.

Mantras:

Mantras like Om Namah Shivay and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra are recited on the special day. Some even chant them around 108 times a day to get rid of any chronic disease.

Significance:

The Somvar Vrat was first observed by Goddess Parvati, who wished to get Lord Shiva as her husband. During earlier times, this fast was observed by young girls to fulfill their wish of getting a husband of their choice. But these days, both men and women observe the Somvar vrat to fulfill all the wishes and needs related to domestic happiness, health, wealth, and overall success.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.