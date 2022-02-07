Somvar Vrat 2022: All you need to know about rituals, date, mantra and significance

Fasts on Mondays or Somvars are undertaken to please Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings

Somvar Vrat is undertaken on Mondays to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. On this day, people believe that worshipping Lord Shiva can fulfil all their boons. This week, the day falls on 7 February, 2022, which is also the date for Ratha Saptami.

While every Monday is considered auspicious for undertaking a fast, some specific days, such as those falling in the month of Sawan according to the Hindu calendar, are considered to be extremely important for fasting. Furthermore, observing a Somvar Vrat in the Shukla Paksha of any month is also considered auspicious.

This week, the fast will be observed on 7 February (Monday).

Fasts on Mondays or Somvars are undertaken to please Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. It is believed that observing a fast on Mondays will lead to the god granting every wish of the devotee. As per Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati first undertook this fast to gain Lord Shiva as her husband.

On this day people get up to commence their worship. After cleaning the house, they take a bath and wear white clothes. People sprinkle Gangajal in the house to purify it. They bathe the idol of Lord Shiva with Gangajal or milk and place in the Ishan kon of the house.

Devotees offer flowers, rice, panchamrit, sandalwood, fruit and betel nuts ot the idol. Many people fast from sunrise to sunset to seek the blessings of the God. The fast is undertaken by both men and women.

Many women fast for 16 consecutive Mondays, or Solha Somwar, to get a good husband. Many people also wish for health and prosperity for them and their families.

Most devotees subsist only on fruits, water and juice the whole day. While sweet food items are allowed for consumption such as fruits, devotees abstain from salt while observing the vrat.

Many people chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while performing the rituals. People also perform the Shiv Aarti and even chant the ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’ on this day.



