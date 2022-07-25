Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Know significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and mantra

Devotees who undertake this fast believe that they are blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with all the good things in life

The holy month of Sawan is here and devotees have been worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During this auspicious month, Pradosh Vrat is marked to seek special blessings from gods and goddesses. This year, Som Pradosh Vrat falls on 25 July (the second Monday fast of Sawan).

The fast on Mondays is considered to be auspicious, especially on the second Monday of Sawan. Many devotees observe it for their children's bright future while others practice it to seek a suitable spouse.

Shubh Muhurat

The Sawan Trayodashi Tithi begins on 25 July (Monday) at 4:15 pm and ends on 26 July (Tuesday) at 6:46 pm. The auspicious time for worship starts on 25 July at 7.17 pm and ends the same day at 9.21 pm.

Puja Vidhi and Mantra

A fast is observed from sunrise until the time devotees worship Lord Shiva in the evening. Special pujas and prayers are conducted during twilight. People wash the Shivling with milk, curd, and ghee and offer bel leaves to the deity.

Following this, devotees listen to Pradosh Vrat Katha. Those on fast eat only fresh fruits and do not consume rice, red chilly and salt among other things.

Devotees chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra almost 108 times during the fast. The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra goes like - 'Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritaat'.

Significance:

Devotees in large numbers observe this special day by fasting. They believe that those who begin the fast with pure dedication and devotion are blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with all the good things in life. Others who are unable to fast due to some reason or the other can visit a temple nearby and perform abhishekam.

Many married women also offer shringaar items to Goddess Parvati that are considered to be highly auspicious on this day.

