Soldier arrested over killing of 4 Indian Army personnel inside Bathinda military station

Bathinda (Punjab): A soldier of the Indian Army has been arrested in Bathinda over the killing of four soldiers in a suspected fratricide incident at the Bathinda Military Station.

The arrested Indian Army soldier has been identified as Mohan Desai.-

“The motive was personal. He had enmity with them,” Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana was quoted as saying by PTI.

On April 12, four soldiers of the Indian Army were allegedly shot and killed in their sleep inside the Bathinda military station.

Two unidentified individuals were the targets of a FIR filed at the Bathinda Cantonment police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent sections of the Arms Act.

After the shooting, two unidentified guys wearing white kurta-pyjamas and covering their faces and hair with cloth were seen leaving the barracks, according to Mohan Desai.

The soldier had said in his statement to the Punjab Police that one of the alleged assailants was carrying an INSAS rifle while the other had an axe.

The Bathinda military station is one of the largest bases of the Indian Army and houses a several operational units.

(With agency inputs)

