Solar Eclipse 2022: Know timings of this year's last partial eclipse in different cities
A partial solar eclipse will begin in the afternoon of 25 October 2022 and will be visible in several countries.
The world is about to witness its last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on Tuesday, 25 October, just a day after Diwali. The eclipse will be visible in most of the regions covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. India will also be able to witness the phenomenon, however, just in a few states. Notably, it will be a partial solar eclipse which is said to begin in the evening around 4:30 PM in India and will further end around 5:30 PM. The maximum eclipse time is also said to be at approximately 5:30 PM.
Speaking about the different cities where people will be able to witness the solar eclipse, which will last around 1 hour 45 minutes, people in Gujarat, West Bengal, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat among other states will be able to witness the solar eclipse. However, people living in a few northeastern states like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, in addition to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will not be able to witness the same.
To know in detail about the timing of the partial solar eclipse in different Indian cities, read further.
Solar Eclipse timings in India: City-wise
New Delhi: 04:51 PM till 05:42 PM
Kolkata: 04:51 PM till 05:04 PM
Mumbai: 04:49 PM till 06:09 PM
Chennai: 05:13 PM till 05:45 PM
Patna: 04:42 PM till 05:14 PM
Jaipur: 04:31 PM till 05:50 PM
Lucknow: 04:36 PM till 05:29 PM
Hyderabad: 04:58 PM till 05:48 PM
Bengaluru: 05:12 PM till 05:56 PM
Ahmedabad: 04:38 PM till 06:06 PM
Pune: 04:51 PM till 06:06 PM
Nagpur: 04:49 PM till 05:42 PM
Bhopal: 04:42 PM till 05:47 PM
Chandigarh: 04:23 PM till 05:41 PM
Mathura: 04:31 PM till 05:41 PM
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Passersby hop in to help couple after their scooter catches fire, internet showers praises
The video shows a scooter suddenly catching fire in the middle of the road following which many bystanders intervened and tried to help stop the fire
Engineering student launches tea startup to chase dreams; calls it 'BTech Chaiwali'
The girl who is presently studying engineering in Faridabad has started her own tea business and uses her free time to do so
Watch: Bcom graduate sells idli-sambar for living, leaves internet inspired
Avinash, a BCom graduate from Faridabad has resorted to selling Idli and Sambar after remaining unemployed for months