The world is about to witness its last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on Tuesday, 25 October, just a day after Diwali. The eclipse will be visible in most of the regions covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. India will also be able to witness the phenomenon, however, just in a few states. Notably, it will be a partial solar eclipse which is said to begin in the evening around 4:30 PM in India and will further end around 5:30 PM. The maximum eclipse time is also said to be at approximately 5:30 PM.

Speaking about the different cities where people will be able to witness the solar eclipse, which will last around 1 hour 45 minutes, people in Gujarat, West Bengal, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat among other states will be able to witness the solar eclipse. However, people living in a few northeastern states like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, in addition to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will not be able to witness the same.

To know in detail about the timing of the partial solar eclipse in different Indian cities, read further.

Solar Eclipse timings in India: City-wise

New Delhi: 04:51 PM till 05:42 PM

Kolkata: 04:51 PM till 05:04 PM

Mumbai: 04:49 PM till 06:09 PM

Chennai: 05:13 PM till 05:45 PM

Patna: 04:42 PM till 05:14 PM

Jaipur: 04:31 PM till 05:50 PM

Lucknow: 04:36 PM till 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: 04:58 PM till 05:48 PM

Bengaluru: 05:12 PM till 05:56 PM

Ahmedabad: 04:38 PM till 06:06 PM

Pune: 04:51 PM till 06:06 PM

Nagpur: 04:49 PM till 05:42 PM

Bhopal: 04:42 PM till 05:47 PM

Chandigarh: 04:23 PM till 05:41 PM

Mathura: 04:31 PM till 05:41 PM

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.