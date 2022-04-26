Solar Eclipse 2022: How and why Surya Grahan occurs; check dos and don’ts of viewing an eclipse here

The solar eclipse taking place on 30 April will happen four days prior to the moon reaching apogee. It is a time when the celestial body is at its furthest point from Earth.

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on 30 April (Saturday). The upcoming Surya Grahan will be the first of the two partial solar eclipses that will occur this year. The second eclipse of 2022 will take place on 25 October.

The upcoming solar eclipse will not be visible on the Indian subcontinent. People residing in parts of South America, the Antarctic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean will be able to witness the eclipse, according to space.com. The celestial event will take place between 12:15 pm and 4:07 pm this Saturday.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse emerges when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth, while all three celestial bodies are in a straight line. During this upcoming eclipse, nearly 64 percent of the Sun will be blocked, according to space.com.

For the uninitiated, eclipses are categorised into four types - total, annular, partial, and hybrid. This year, four eclipses will take place which include two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses.

Here are few dos and don'ts to keep in mind when viewing an eclipse