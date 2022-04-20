FP Trending

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of this year is set to take place on Saturday, 30 April. Though it won’t be visible in India, people in the Pacific Ocean, South and West-South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean can witness the celestial event.

The astronomically significant event will take place between 12:15 pm and 4:07 pm on 30 April. It is to be noted that there will be two partial solar eclipses in 2022 and the second one would happen on 25 October, this year.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the Sun, while all three bodies are in a straight line. According to reports, 54 percent of the Sun will be blocked during the upcoming eclipse.

Solar eclipses are classified into four types: total, annular, partial, and hybrid. A total of four eclipses will happen in 2022, including two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses.

Some do's and don'ts to follow when viewing an eclipse