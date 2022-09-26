Snakes in the Ganga: Rajiv Malhotra & Vijaya Viswanathan's book on 'uncomfortable truths about India's vulnerabilities'

New Delhi: ‘Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0’, a book written by Rajiv Malhotra and Vijaya Viswanathan was launched in the Capital on Monday.

Published by BlueOne Ink, the book “unveils uncomfortable truths concerning India’s vulnerabilities.”

According to its summary, the book uncovers how “intense warfare against India’s integrity is the work of a well-orchestrated global machinery driven by a new ideology.”

The book divulges into how “wokeism has penetrated some of the Indian government’s policies. For instance, the National Education Policy 2020 is propagating Harvard’s liberal arts.”

Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0 is here! Here are some glimpses from the launch of our latest book written by @RajivMessage and Vijaya Viswanathan. A path-breaking book, Snakes in the Ganga, has received critical acclaim from leading academicians.@InfinityMessage pic.twitter.com/0pmhGKhfXd — BluOne Ink (@BluOneInk) September 26, 2022

The book also looks into the role of Indian corporates in ” bringing the latest Western rubric of Environmental, Social, and Governance ratings into their workplace.”

It then goes on to deal with how “China has exploited this latest infrastructure as a passage to India.”

Special guests who attended the launch included Rajya Sabha MPs Swapan Dasgupta and Sudhanshu Trivedi, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, senior journalist Anand Narasimhan and former BSF DG Prakash Singh.

The authors

Rajiv Malhotra

A trained physicist and computer scientist, Rajiv Malhotra is a researcher and public intellectual on civilisational studies and world religions, and cross-cultural encounters.

According to his website, as the founder of the non-profit Infinity Foundation (Princeton, US), he has been researching civilisations and their engagement with technology from a historical, social sciences and mind sciences perspective.

He has authored several best-selling books, the website said.

Vijaya Viswanathan

A mechanical engineer by training, Viswanathan also holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School.

According to her author bio, after a successful corporate career spanning the US, Singapore and Europe, she turned her focus to education.

She has studied Vedanta under the guidance of Swami Dayananda Saraswati of Arsha Vidya Gurukulam.

Viswanathan also serves on the board of the Infinity Foundation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.