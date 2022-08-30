Snake perches on woman while she rests on cot; video will leave you shocked

A video has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda wherein a snake can be seen perching on a woman as she is lying on a cot

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is known for sharing really interesting videos on Twitter. But his latest post can cause a shiver to run down your spine. Susanta Nanda recently shared a video in which a snake can be seen perched over a woman while she is lying on a cot. The reptile moves to the neck of the woman while she remained in the same position. In the footage, the woman can apparently be heard asking for help. According to Susanta Nanda, the snake moved away after a few minutes without causing any harm to the woman. The video was tweeted with the caption, “When this happens, what would be your reaction? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm.”

The chilling video garnered a variety of comments. Some people appreciated the woman for not making any sudden movements. “Best reaction would be 'Not to react at all'.”, a user wrote.

One person commented, “I would have reacted the same way as the woman there is doing: Silently chanting shiva's name! This video is a proof that faith in God gives strength to face the tough times in life.”

“I have heard such incidents from my grandmother. When houses had thatched roofs, firewood stores in corner snakes including Cobras moved around & left the place unharmed if not confronted or scared. They normally come looking for rats or frogs if in open”, an account said.

One individual wrote, “As far as I know, snakes are more afraid of humans than humans are of snakes. I think that they will not attack unless they sense a hostile attitude. So, if possible, a human should quietly move away or keep still. But I will let experts suggest on this.”

Some users had very interesting stories to share. “Yep. My uncle lived alone in an old thatched roof house of a village. He would meditate in the morning (4-6AM) and by the time he finished there would be a few snakes around him. They would move out peacefully after he finished.”, a person recalled.

According to National Geographic, there are more than 3,000 species of snake around the globe. Out of them, 600 are venomous, and about 200 species can kill or significantly wound a human being.

