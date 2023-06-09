It is true that many people are born with a silver spoon in their mouth, while others struggle to make ends meet. Sheenagh Pugh, a famous British poet, assures the latter in one of her poems titled ‘Sometimes,’ that ‘Sometimes things don’t go after all from bad to worse.’ She adds, ‘Sometimes a man aims high, and all goes well.’ The same proved true for Shakir, a slum-boy from South-East Delhi’s Okhla. Destined to sell Biryani on a handcart in Jamia Nagar, the boy recently crossed a milestone. He was offered a job offer from one of India’s largest banks for a whopping 8.5 lakh per annum, according to Okhla Times.

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ moment

Shakir is being christened as the real Slumdog millionaire, bagging a high-paying job after spending years running their Biryani business. His grit and determination enabled him to make a mark in life just like the hero of the Oscar-winning film.

Aseem Asha Foundation: NGO

Although Shakir’s path to success was not easy, his dream could not have been fulfilled without the help of the Aseem Asha Foundation, a Not-for-profit enrolled altruistic trust. Aseem Usman, director of AAF, described Shakir as a shy boy who aimed to make his mark in life by attaining quality education. “The NGO funded him throughout and when he got admission in MBA in Amity, we crowd funded his fees and that is how he completed his studies. The good thing is that now he has got a job and very soon he is to start a new inning with a salary package of Rs 8 lakh, 50,000 per annum,” Aseem told Okhla Times.

Through the Aseem Asha Foundation, volunteers help fellow humans expand their horizons and become more than they dreamed possible. It fosters a sense of community, culture, and connectedness as well as the human spirit’s limitless potential. With its wide range of programmes and projects, the foundation strives to bring a better tomorrow for the marginalised.

