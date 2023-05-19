India

'Slim down or... ': Where will Haryana's obese cops go?

In a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary, Vij has ordered the overweight police personnel and officers to be transferred to Police Lines and they can join back duty after they gain fitness through exercise.

May 19, 2023
Anil Vij. ANI

Haryana’s Home Anil Vij has issued an order, saying that all “overweight” and pot bellies policemen will be transferred to Police Lines.

The overweight police personnel and officers can join back the duty after they gain fitness through exercise, as per the order.

“Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line,” an official statement by the Home Department said.

The decision has been taken keeping the fitness of personnel in view, a senior official said.

The state Health Minister issued written instructions in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, keeping in mind the fitness of police officers and personnel.

“In this regard, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty,” it added.

In the direction, Vij said that it has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become “overweight and by time, their weight is being increased more”.”I would like that all the police officers/ personnel, who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty,” he wrote.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 16:17:31 IST

