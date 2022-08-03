Skanda Sashti August 2022: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

During puja, devotees must place an oil lamp near Lord Kartikeya's photo or idol. They must offer incense sticks, fresh flowers and kumkum to the deity

Skanda Sashti is observed on the sixth day of the Shukla Paksha of every month. It is an important Hindu festival that is solely dedicated to Lord Kartikeya – the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This special day, also known as Kumar Shashti, is mainly celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community.

Devotees in the southern part of India worship Lord Kartikeya by different names such as Murugan, Subramanya, and Kumar. According to Drikpanchang, the Skanda Sashti Vratam is usually observed on the day when Panchami tithi ends and Sashti tithi begins, meaning between sunrise and sunset.

Shubh Muhurat:

This month, Skanda Sashti will be celebrated on 3 August. The Shukla Paksha Sashti tithi of Shravana month will begin at 5:41 am on 3 August and will continue till 5:40 am on 4 August.

Puja Vidhi:

The Skanda Sashti is one of the important festivals in the Tamil Hindu community. Below are a few rituals to follow:

-Devotees must wake up early in the morning on this festive occasion. Wear clean or new clothes.

-Followers of Lord Kartikeya observe a fast throughout the day. The fasting commences at sunrise and ends the next day. People can also observe a full-day or partial fast, as per their choice.

- During puja, devotees must place an oil lamp near Lord Kartikeya's photo or idol. They must offer incense sticks, fresh flowers and kumkum to the deity.

- Few offer prayers by visiting Lord Kartikeya's temples.

Significance:

Skanda Shasti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartikeya. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Kartikeya, who is considered to be the commander of the Deva army, appeared on earth and killed the demon Surapadman on this day. Scriptures also state that Lord Kartikeya cut off the demon’s head with his sword after a long fight.

Devotees observe the Skanda Sashti vrat to get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya and seek an end to all their sorrows and troubles.

