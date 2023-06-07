Six labourers killed by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur, 2 injured
The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.
Six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.
The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.
Bishwajit Rashu, CPRO East Coast Railway said “Six labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to the strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident,”.
#WATCH | Odisha: 6 labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking… pic.twitter.com/uMeDLl8iD4
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.
The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district, which killed 288 people.
With inputs from agency.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers
The North Western Railway said that passengers or the general public can get information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.
Odisha train accident: CBI registers FIR after it takes over probe
Soon after it took over the investigation into the Odisha train accident that killed more than 278 people and injured over 1,100, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered an FIR in the case
Coromandel Express passes through accident spot 4 days after train crash
The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.