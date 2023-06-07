Six labourers killed by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur, 2 injured

Six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

Bishwajit Rashu, CPRO East Coast Railway said “Six labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to the strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident,”.

“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

With inputs from agency.

