The tourists from Howrah of West Bengal had come to visit Daringbadi. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of tourists

Atleast six passengers died and 42 others critically injured after a bus carrying tourists overturned near Kalinga Ghat on Ganjam-Kandhamal border of Odisha late Tuesday night. The tourist bus had about 60 passengers travelling from West Bengal to Vishakhapatnam.

Local residents of Odisha along with police rescued the wounded tourists and admitted them to Bhanjanagar hospital.

However, 14 injured tourists were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to their critical condition. As per MKCG authorities, reports Odisha TV, “Their condition is stable and there is no need to shift them to any other hospital.”

As per reports, the tourists from Udaynarayanpur area in Howrah of West Bengal had come to visit Daringbadi. The bus was travelling from Phulbani to Visakhapatnam when it lost control of brakes near Kalinga ghat and hit an electric pole before overturning into a gorge.

Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the tourists from Bengal saying, "Sad to know that six of our fellow citizens from WB have succumbed to their injuries, while some others are still struggling with the trauma of a grave road accident today. Our administration is coordinating with Odisha officials for speedy post mortem of the dead, treatment for the injured, and their return. Rushing a high level team led by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and MLA Udaynarayanpur to Odisha. Condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity for the fighting survivors"

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 25, 2022

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of tourists, He tweeted: "I am saddened to learn that many people have been killed in a tourist bus accident near Kalinga valley in Daringbadi. Wishing all the injured a speedy recovery with the well-being of the immortal soul of the deceased."

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 25, 2022

Condoling the deaths, PM Narendra Modi has tweeted,"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest."

The rescue operation continued till Wednesday morning.

