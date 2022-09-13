Police said the smoke emanating from the showroom on the ground floor of a hotel spread to the first and second floors, choking people to death.

New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom on the ground floor of a hotel in Secunderabad late on Monday, police said.

Police said the smoke emanating from the showroom spread to the first and second floors of the hotel, choking people to death.

“The death toll in the fire incident has risen to eight,” said Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand said in attempt to save their lives many people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals.

“They were rushed to a local hospital. The fire tenders reached the spot immediately and started the rescue operation,” he said.

Reacting to the development, PM Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured,” said the Prime Minister.

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the electric bike showroom, resulting in explosion of one vehicle after the other. The hotel staff and guests who noticed the fire and smoke alerted the fire department.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said that Fire Brigade teams tried their best to rescue people but due to heavy smoke, some people died.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened,” he added.

About 25 to 30 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

