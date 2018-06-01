Sita a test tube baby; live telecast existed during Mahabharata, says Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Adding a new feather in the cap of BJP's discoveries in the combined fields of 'science and mythology', Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma claimed the possibility of the existence of test tube births in the time of Ramayana based on Sita being born from an earthen pot.

Sharma's claims come just after he made a confident comparison between Narad Muni and Google. Speaking at the Hindi Journalism Day on Thursday, Sharma had said that Narad "could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times" just like Google does today, according to Hindustan Times.

According to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh deputy CM said:

People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed: Dinesh Sharma, UP Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/kcCH7t75Ex — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2018

The BJP leader also made reference to the existence of a 'live telecast' in the time of Mahabharata, in the case of Sanjay, a character in the epic who had presented the entire battle of the Mahabharata to Dhritarashtra.

But Sharma is not the only BJP leader to make such absurd claims, to believe that these modern medical technologies were present in ancient India. In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Lord Ganesha was the first ever example of plastic surgery. Earlier, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb had claimed that the internet was invented at the time of the Mahabharata.

On a similar note, Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani had theorised that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. The BJP, it would appear, is bent on proving that ancient India holds the answers for all scientific phenomenon.