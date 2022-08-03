Sisters’ dance performance on RRR's Naatu Naatu will leave you awestruck; watch

The clip has gained over 1.2 lakh views since it was posted two days ago. The video has gathered more than 8,500 likes so far. After YouTube India shared the video, Ankita Nandy reacted to it by writing, 'Thanks a ton for this share,' followed by a heart emoji

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR has become the top choice for many to showcase their stunning dance skills. Recently, a video has went viral in which, sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy are seen giving an epic dance performance on this very song. The sisters have not just aced the dance steps of the foot-tapping tune in this video, they have also performed a cover version of it.

The video was shared on the Instagram pages of both YouTube India and Antara Nandy. As the video starts, the sisters are seen to be dressed in western outfits. Then, they start singing the song within moments. They also perform the famous hook step of the song originally, picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan, towards the end of the video.

Have a look at this video:

The clip has gained over 1.2 lakh views since it was posted two days ago. The video has gathered more than 8,500 likes so far. After YouTube India shared the video, Ankita Nandy reacted to it by writing, “Thanks a ton for this share,” followed by a heart emoji. The video sharing giant replied to her with a heart and raising hands emojis.

After seeing this stunning performance, people couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. “Both of you are all round performers, a pleasure watching you both onscreen,” an Instagram user wrote. “Awesome,” commented another. “Oo my goodness ...you both are awesome dancers to. Love you girls. Stay blessed,” another user remarked.

The song Naatu Naatu has more than 133 million views on YouTube as well as 1.5 million likes on it. This popular song, which has been loved by many, is S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

RRR is a story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far from home. Post their meeting, they return home to fight British colonisers in the 1920s. This movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, and it earned over whopping Rs 1,100 crore worldwide.

