Single-use plastic to be banned in India from 1 July: What will be allowed and what won't?

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in order to ensure an effective ban on single-use plastic products, national and state-level control rooms will be set up to check illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of these items

Addressing the threat caused to the environment by single-use plastic products, India is set to ban the manufacture, import and sale of all identified single-use plastic items from 1 July. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised the urgent need for the global community to focus on this global issue. In the fourth United Nations Environment Assembly held in 2019, India made a resolution to phase out single-use plastic products.

“The adverse impacts of littered single-use plastic items plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, including in marine environment are globally recognised,” the statement said.

What are single-use plastic products?

Single-use plastic products, also called disposable plastic, are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. They are primarily made from fuel-based chemicals, called petrochemicals. Single use plastics are commonly used for wrapping and packaging or even as cutlery.

According to an Indian Express report, single-use plastic accounts for a third of all plastic manufactured across the world. It also contributes to the majority of plastic that is discarded.

A report by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has categorised plastic products as per their environmental impact and utility. Based on this, products that have the lowest utility and highest environmental impact will be banned.

What all is banned?

The government is taking appropriate measures to check the use of such items. As per the statement, the list of banned items include:

Earbuds with sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks

Ice-cream sticks

Thermocol for decoration

Plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery

Wrapping and packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns

The ministry notification also said that national and state level control rooms will be set up for checking illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items. In addition to this, all states and Union Territories have been asked to set up check-points at border to deter inter-state movement of any banned single-use plastic product.

The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules of 2021 has already prohibited the manufacture and sale of plastic carry bags having thickness of less than 75 microns since September 2021. By December 2022, the government also plans to ban the production of plastic bags having thickness less than 120 microns.

Furthermore, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has launched a Grievance Redressal App to enable citizens to report violations to help curb the use of plastic. This year in April, ‘Prakriti’- a mascot was also launched for wider public outreach. “The success of the ban will only be possible through effective engagement and concerted actions by all stakeholders and enthusiastic public participation,” the statement said.

Violators will be penalised under the Environment Protection Act of 1986 which might lead to imprisonment for up to five years or a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or both.

MSMEs want more time to switch

According to reports, the MSME sector has sought more time from the government to make a switch to biodegradable paper. In response to this, the ministry said that technical assistance will be provided by organising workshops to introduce small businesses to alternatives of banned single use plastic items.

“The Government of India has also taken steps to promote innovation and provide an ecosystem for accelerated penetration and availability of alternatives all across the country,” it said.

The statement also mentioned that in the recently concluded fifth session of United Nations Environment Assembly in March 2022, India engaged constructively with all the member states to reach a consensus on planning a global action to curb the use of plastic and reduce pollution.

How are single-use plastic products harmful?

According to UN Environment Programme’s report called ‘From Pollution to Solution’, there about 75-199 million tonnes of plastic waste in the ocean. Estimates show that by 2040, this number will triple.

Plastic accounts for 85 per cent of the total marine waste in the world.

Single-use plastic products are the worst in the lot. They never break-down completely and thus continue to pollute the environment. Research shows that people are inhaling microplastics, consuming them through food and water. Once in the body, the chemicals produced by microplastics can trigger developmental disorders, reproductive abnormalities and even cancer.

