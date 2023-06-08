Similar to Shraddha Walkar Case: Man uses chainsaw to dismember live-in partner, boils body parts in pressure cooker

A case similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi has emerged in Mumbai, where a man has been arrested for a barbaric killing of her live-in partner.

According to reports, a chainsaw was used by the suspect to dismember his partner’s body. To conceal the odor, he resorted to boiling the body parts in a pressure cooker.

The incident took place in the Geeta-Akashdeep Society of Naya Nagar Police Station area on Meera Road.

The suspect, Manoj Sahni, 56, had been living with his partner Saraswati Vaidya, 36, on the 7th floor of the society.

Suspicion arose when a foul smell emanated from Manoj’s apartment, prompting concerned neighbors to report it to the police. Upon their arrival, the police discovered the fragmented remains of the woman inside the residence, leading to Manoj’s immediate arrest.

During interrogation, he admitted that the deceased was his live-in partner, Saraswati.

Police report that an altercation between Manoj and Saraswati, stemming from a disagreement involving another individual, escalated to the horror.

In a fit of rage, Manoj killed his live-in partner.

Subsequently, he went to the market and purchased a chainsaw commonly used for cutting trees. Upon returning to their residence, he dismembered the deceased’s body into multiple pieces.

Shockingly, it has been discovered that he boiled some of the body parts in a pressure cooker, possibly in an attempt to destroy evidence and eliminate any unpleasant odors.

Cops believe that the murder occurred approximately 3-4 days ago. Currently, the dismembered body parts have been sent for postmortem examination, and the forensic team has been called to the scene to gather additional evidence.

DCP Jayant Bajbale has been quoted in multiple media reports saying Manoj, was arrested and is currently being questioned.

He further added that Manoj worked in shop in Borivali, “It is determined whether the shop belonged to Manoj along with other personal details about him,” DCP said.

