Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues at Delhi's Haiderpur water treatment plant, later surrenders

New Delhi: A Sikkim police personnel, deployed at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in the national capital, on Monday, shot dead three of his colleagues and later surrendered.

The accused, 32-year-old Prabin Rai and the three deceased were Sikkim Police personnel deployed at the plant for its security as part of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

A report by IANS quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal saying that two out of three of his colleagues died on the spot.

A senior official told news agency PTI one of the three Sikkim Police personnel was critically wounded and rushed to BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The official said they received a PCR call at the KNK Marg Police Station around 3 pm about the firing.

The accused policeman has surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station.

