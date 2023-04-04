Sikkim: 7 tourists killed in avalanche in Nathu La area near India's border with China

Gangtok: Seven tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathu La area on Tuesday, police officials said.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok’s hospital.

“Rescue and clearance operations are still on,” a senior police official said.

The Indian Army in a statement said, “By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok.”

Nathu La, one of the most important Himalayan passes in the country, is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty. It is over 55 kilometres from Gangtok.

The avalanche, which occurred early morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Gangtok and Nathula, had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources.

"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," they said.

Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of tourists in the avalanche and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.

"My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

Nathu La, situated on the international border 14,450 feet above sea level, is one of the three open trading border posts between India and China.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

