Blinkit’s new outdoor ad campaign has already grabbed the attention of many people where it amazingly turned a well-known Bollywood dialogue – “Doodh mangoge to kheer denge” into its marketing wordplay – “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge.” Joining the bandwagon were Zomato and Netflix India and the results were simply brilliant! While their classic banter caught the internet’s attention, leaving people impressed, now a Sikh man’s similar attempt is also winning hearts. The man while participating in the streak created his own placards though with some heartwarming and helpful messages on them. “Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge (If you ask for food, we will give you langar), Thand Lagegi Kambal Denge (If you feel cold, we will give you a blanket)”, the texts on his placards read.

The video of the same was shared by the man on his Instagram handle. Identified as Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, he is the founder of an NGO, Hemkunt Foundation. Working toward providing humanitarian aid to marginalised sections of society, Harteerath’s latest gesture is praiseworthy.

As the video plays, it shows the man standing on the road in front of Blinkit and Zomato’s popular billboards. He can be seen holding his placards in his hands. The user also added a caption giving out a message about Guru Nanak’s langars. “Be it war-stricken areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanak’s langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!”, his caption read.



The post has already grabbed the attention of many people including the instant delivery service, Blinkit. Taking to the comment section, Blinkit wrote, “Big fan sir” with a heart emoji.

In the meantime, a user wrote, “Aced the trend in the most beautiful way”, while another one commented, “So proud of you :’) You add positivity to my feed.”

“So wholesome! God bless you abundantly,” a third user wrote.

Since the post has been shared, it grabbed lakhs of views and the number keeps increasing. The video has also amassed over 3 lakh likes.

