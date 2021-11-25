Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report
The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice
Moga (Punjab): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he would sit on a hunger strike if chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi does not open files relating to sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the sale of intoxicants.
He further said that the chief minister in the state has been changed so that the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib issue could be resolved and the sand and liquor mafia could be abolished. He announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice.
The state Congress president also took on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is trying to impress the people of Punjab, but the state wants a resident of the state as the face of the chief minister.
