Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody; gangster to be produced in Mansa court on Wednesday
Fifty Punjab Police personnel, two bulletproof cars and 12 vehicles will be involved in transporting Bishnoi to Punjab from Delhi
The Punjab Police took gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into custody on Tuesday in connection with the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
This comes after a Delhi court granted Bishnoi's transit remand to Punjab Police.
Bishnoi has been brought for medical examination at the Capital's RML Hospital. The cops will take him to Punjab shortly.
#WATCH Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Delhi's RML hospital for medical examination by Punjab Police
Bishnoi has been arrested in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. pic.twitter.com/nLRGCUNmsW
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022
Earlier, the police told the court that Bishnoi who was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, was the mastermind behind the killing.
Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu assured the court that the state will take full responsibility for Bishnoi's security.
"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bulletproof vehicles; 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed," ANI quoted the Punjab Advocate General as saying.
Moose Wala's murder
Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May, just a day after the state government withdrew his security along with 423 VIPs.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who belongs to the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.
With inputs from agencies
