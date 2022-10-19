Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police nab accused fugitive Deepak Tinu in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Fugitive criminal Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, was arrested by the special cell of the Punjab Police at Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Deepak Tinu had escaped from the custody of the Punjab Police earlier this month.

Deepak Tinu, who has been chargesheeted in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, had escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) in Mansa, Punjab on October 1 while being transported on a production warrant from Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Punjab Police.

On October 8, Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend Jatinder Kaur was arrested in Mumbai by the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). After a medical examination, she was presented at a court in Mansa. The court had sent her to police remand till October 14.

Deepak Tinu – also known as Tinu Haryana – is a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

