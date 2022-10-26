Sidhu Moose Wala murder: NIA questions key associate over links to Bambiha gang

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned Afsana Khan, a close friend of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for nearly five hours. The NIA is investigating the the gangster and terrorist links behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to reports, several members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have been questioned during the probe into the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case have revealed that Afsana Khan is close to the Davender Bambiha gang. Punjab gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in an encounter with the police in 2016, was allegedly a friend of Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to media reports, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan at the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Task Force in Delhi. According to sources, Afsana Khan was reportedly questioned about her connection with the Bambiha gang. The Bambiha gang was an arch rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is accused of plotting to kill Sidhu Moose Wala as they suspected he was close to the Bambiha gang. The NIA has conducted several raids to unearth the criminal gangster network. According to officials, Afsana Khan came on the NIA radar after these raids.

After questioning, Afsana Khan has updated her status on social media. She has claimed to have disclosed some important things regarding the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Earlier, Afsana had also organised a march demanding justice for Sidhu Moose Wala. Noted Punjabi Sidhu Moose Wala reportedly considered Afsana as his sister and used to tie Rakhi to her.

