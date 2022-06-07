Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Man who clicked selfie with singer among 8 arrested for conducting recce
Sandeep Singh alias Kekda disguised himself as a fan and shared information with shooters minutes before the singer's murder on 29 May
The Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, police added.
Those arrested include Sandeep Singh alias Kekda who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala and shared information with shooters minutes before the singer's murder on 29 May.
Singh hails from Haryana's Sirsa, police said.
CCTV footage ahead of the killing showed a group of people taking selfie with Moose Wala.
Moose Wala murder: Selfie with Moosewala in CCTV prompts probe#sidhumoosewala #SidhuMooseWalaDeath #PunjabNews #cctvfootage pic.twitter.com/6lIyK8lZcK
— TBN (@TBNCanada) June 6, 2022
Those arrested include Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.
Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder has also identified four shooters, News18 reported.
Moose Wala's murder
Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
The incident happened just a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs including Moose Wala.
With inputs from agencies
