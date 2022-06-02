Sidhu Moose Wala murder: HC orders Punjab govt to restore security of 423 VIPs

Popular singer and Congress leader Moose Wala was shot dead just a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security

Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, the High Court on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to restore the VIP security of 423 persons.

The government has said that the security will be restored on 7 June.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a petition by former state minister and Congress leader OP Soni who is among the protectees whose security was curtailed.

The Punjab government told the court that it removed VIP security cover as it needed personnel for Operation Bluestar's anniversary, NDTV reported.

Moose Wala shot dead day after security withdrawal

The Punjab government withdrew security provided to the 424 VIPs including Moose Wala on 28 May and also made the list public.

The popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead in Mansa district a day later.

