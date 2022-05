Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi court refuses to entertain plea of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab police, Bishnoi had sought a direction to the jail authorities to inform the court about any production warrant of Punjab or any other state police against him and not to give his custody to any other state police

A Delhi court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by alleged jailed gangster Lawrence Bisnoi, accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab police, court source said.

The accused is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Special Judge Praveen Singh said there was no ground to entertain the plea that sought a direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab police.

The application sought a direction to the jail authorities for giving prior information to the court about any production warrant of Punjab or any other state police against Bishnoi and not to give his custody to any other state police.

The accused is a student political leader and due to political rivalry implicated into multiple fake cases registered against him at Punjab and Chandigarh states and the accused is apprehensive of fake encounter by the Punjab police, the application read.

The accused is facing a trial for the offence committed under the stringent MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act in Delhi.

The application said that any state police could investigate any case pending against him at the Tihar jail without obtaining his physical custody or may produce him to any other court through video conferencing.

In case his production warrant was allowed then the counsels for the accused be informed and his custody be given with a condition of proper security arrangements as the accused shall be handcuffed and shackled and ensure all necessary safeguards during transit and on production warrant and also ensure to that adequate arrangements while producing the applicant to any other court outside of the Delhi, it said.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday began questioning Bishnoi, according to ANI. The Delhi Police Special Cell will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder or Sunday.

Earlier, the Punjab Police on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

With input from agencies

