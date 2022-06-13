Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Shooter, member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, held in Pune

Pune rural police has also arrested Santosh Jadhav's aide Nagnath Suryawansh, who is also a suspect in the singer's case. The duo have been arrested in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune

A shooter, Santosh Jadhav, who is suspected to be linked to Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been detained by Pune police during early hours on Monday.

Pune rural police also informed that along with Jadhav, a shooter in the Moose Wala murder case, his aide, who is also a suspect in the singer's killing case, has been apprehended.

According to news agency ANI, Santosh Jadhav and Nagnath Suryawanshi have been arrested in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune which was registered in Manchar police station.

Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was on the run for a year, police said.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi - was recently named as the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Gangster Goldy Brar, who is currently in Canada, had also earlier claimed the responsibility of the killing the singer-politician.

Jadhav and one Nagnath Suryavanshi's name cropped up in Moose Wala murder probe, news agency PTI quoted police saying.

Additional Director General (Law and order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal is expected to brief media on the development on Monday morning.

Police in Pune rural have intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Pune rural police arrested Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, last week in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. He was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

Mumbai Police also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that the police teams from four-five states are working together on Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. "Maharashtra ATS also keeping an eye on it," the minister added.

Till now, more than 10 people have been arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, but all of them are believed to have been involved in providing logistical support, carrying out recce and sheltering the attackers.

