Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab police make another arrest, three nabbed so far

Police have arrested Devendra alias Kala, who is suspected of providing the Bolero car to the shooters who gunned down Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

The Punjab Police on Sunday night arrested another suspect in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. A week into the high-profile shooting case, this is the third arrest for the Fatehabad district case.

Police arrested Devendra alias Kala, who is suspected of providing the Bolero car to the shooters who gunned down the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on 29 May.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers while Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had taken responsibility of the murder on social media. According to the autopsy report, his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

Earlier, police arrested Pavan and Naseeb in relation to this case. Police have said the murder was linked to inter-gang rivalry and are investigating the roles of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in his killing.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Moose Wala's family in Chandigarh. In the meeting, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh was learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Moose Wala's house too and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

